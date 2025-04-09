New Denver cafe to open in historic fire station, helps youth exiting juvenile detention system

Cafe Momentum to open new location in old Denver Fire Station No. 10

A new restaurant in Denver will serve the community in more ways than one. Cafe Momentum is a nonprofit restaurant that employs youth exiting the juvenile detention system.

In 2023, Cafe Momentum announced they'd be opening a location in Denver, thanks in part to a $1 million grant from the Denver Broncos Foundation.

While things are taking a bit longer than expected to get that restaurant up and running, Executive Director Mike Waid said they finally have a spot picked out in the historic Curtis Park Fire Station.

"We're fortunate to be the new residents of former Denver fire station No. 10. This is a 96-year-old fire station purpose built almost 100 years ago to save lives. And here now with Cafe Momentum we have the opportunity to reinvigorate this facility and have it change lives of youth in our community," said Waid.

Waid said they plan to open the cafe in late 2026. It will be the nonprofit's fourth location after opening in Dallas, Pittsburgh and Atlanta. There are several ways to get involved, available through Cafe Momentum's website.