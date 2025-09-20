Watch CBS News
Business damaged in overnight fire at Denver area shopping center

Christa Swanson
A business in a Denver area shopping center suffered significant damage when it caught fire early Saturday morning.

Gyros & Kabobs damaged in fire South Metro Fire Rescue

Crew members with the South Metro Fire Rescue were called to the scene at 2020 S. Parker Rd. around 1:18 a.m. Authorities temporarily closed northbound Parker Road while crews worked to put out the flames. The shopping center contains several local businesses and restaurants.

The Aurora Fire Department and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office responded to assist, and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control around 2:10 a.m. They said Gyros & Kabobs, where the fire began, suffered extensive damage.

Interior of Gyros & Kabobs suffers extensive damage in fire South Metro Fire Rescue

There were no injuries or damage to other businesses reported.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the building complex is shut down with no water, electricity or gas. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

