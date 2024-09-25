What are the Denver Broncos doing in West Virginia this week?

Think of it as something like training camp, take two.

The Denver Broncos are doing some team bonding in West Virginia as they prepare for their next game. They're staying at and practicing at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.

The Greenbrier is a luxury resort located near White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. EyeMark / Getty Images

The team opted not to fly back to Colorado after Sunday's game in Florida and are avoiding long flights to and from the East Coast this week as a result. They're facing the Jets on the road in Week 4 (Sunday at 11 a.m., on CBS), so The Greenbrier is their home away from home for a few days.

When Broncos head coach Sean Payton coached for New Orleans, the Saints held their training camp at The Greenbrier on three different occasions -- in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

"This is the first time for me being back since then," Payton said on Wednesday. "It's just how we kind of envisioned it. Logistically, everything fits."

Payton hopes that with the team staying together at the resort it will lead to the team becoming closer. His starting quarterback said that's already happening.

"We have some room to hang out with the guys, and you're not at home, so you can treat it a little bit differently and ... use your routine but also kind of ad lib at the same time and enjoy each other's company," said quarterback Bo Nix.

The Denver Broncos work out at The Greenbrier on Wednesday. CBS

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II said the team chemistry is "building and building" this week.

"We have a lot at our disposal to enjoy here at the resort, and we're enjoying every bit of it," Surtain said.

Kicker Wil Lutz said it's hard being away from family members, but there are some benefits.

"When you're able to get the locker room tighter and get this team tighter, I think you've got to take every opportunity to do that," Lutz said.

The Broncos will leave the resort on Friday and head closer to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for their weekend game at MetLife Stadium.