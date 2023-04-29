Denver Broncos trade up to select wide receiver in second round of NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos traded up to get their guy. The team moved into the second round via a trade with the Lions to draft wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. out of Oklahoma.

Mims led Oklahoma in receiving yards in each of his three seasons. He averaged 19.5 yards per catch at OU (fourth most nationally among players who played each of last three seasons). He possesses great speed and is a deep ball threat. He ran a 4.38 40.

Mims said the chance to play in Denver is a "great opportunity. There's tradition. The atmosphere. It's something that's known all around."

Mims said he had some contact with the Broncos' receivers coach and Special Teams Coordinator throughout the draft process.

The wide receiver is eager to play with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

"He's one of the great quarterbacks in the game right now," he said.

Mims brings versatility to the Broncos and can contribute in a variety of ways.

"I feel like the deep ball is one of the strong points of my game," Mims said. "I'm a playmaker. I'm very versatile, inside outside, I played both at Oklahoma."

Mims also said he's been very reliable in the return game.

"I'm just excited to bring that to the next level if that's my role for the team," he said.

The Broncos have four remaining picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.