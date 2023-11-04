Denver Broncos Stampede Drum Line, Columbine High Marching Band "Beat (the drums for) breast cancer"

The Denver Broncos Stampede Drum Line teamed up with the Columbine High Marching Band on Saturday to "Beat (the drums for) breast cancer." The rally happened at the Robert F. Clement Park Amphitheater in Littleton.

This is the final of more than 40 rallies across the nation to demand an improvement in breast cancer prevention efforts. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Columbine High School Marching Band and the Denver Broncos Stampede Drum Line helped "beat (the drums for) breast cancer." October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. CBS

"Adopting a whole food, plant-based diet, getting regular exercise, limiting alcohol, and maintaining a healthy weight are the four keys to breast cancer prevention, and we are rallying to ask people to make this important commitment as we reflect on Breast Cancer Awareness Month," said Littleton nutrition expert Lynda-Marie Roy.

According to the CDC, approximately 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. die from breast cancer each year.

Additional Information from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine:

The Physicians Committee encourages people to reduce breast cancer risk by following the four-pronged approach:

•Eat a whole food, plant-based diet.

•Exercise regularly.

•Limit alcohol.

•Maintain a healthy weight.

Founded in 1985, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is a nonprofit organization that promotes preventive medicine, conducts clinical research, and encourages higher standards for ethics and effectiveness in research.