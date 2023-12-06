Denver Broncos will "keep believing," but playoff chances listed at 12% by SportsLine

The playoff picture in the AFC is jumbled and the Denver Broncos are in the conversation. They blew a chance to gain a foothold in their loss to the Texans on Sunday, though, and SportsLine currently lists them as having a 12% chance of making the postseason.

The Broncos face the Chargers and Lions on the road in the next two weeks, then finish the season with home games against the Patriots and Chargers followed by an away game against the Raiders. Only the Lions (9-3) have a winning record among that group.

"All year long we've said we're a tough group, a resilient group, and we've shown that," center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. "Now, these next five games, it's put up or shut up."

Among other wild card contenders in the AFC, SportsLine lists the Texans as have a 74% chance of making the playoffs, the Browns as having a 64.9% chance, the Steelers as having a 61% chance and the Colts as having a 58.6% chance. The Bills also have a 16.2% chance and the Chargers have a 13.9% chance. The Bengals are also in the mix but their odds are listed as TBA.

The Broncos currently have a 6-6 record. If they make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, they would become only the fourth NFL team to come back from a 1-5 start to make the postseason in the Super Bowl era.

Russell Wilson said after Sunday's loss in Houston that he's confident the Broncos can bounce back. He pointed to the resolve they showed in salvaging their season after their rough start.

"We've had our backs against the wall earlier in the year," he said. "I know these guys in this locker room aren't going to blink. We're going to keep believing. The good thing is that we can play better. We know that."