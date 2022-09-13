See where the Broncos are listed in the NFL Power Rankings after Week 1

The Denver Broncos struggled on offense on Monday night, and their loss to the Seahawks in Seattle has landed them in the lower half of the CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings.

Sports writer Pete Prisco assembles the rankings each week during the season, and has listed Denver at No. 20.

"The Broncos need to work on their goal-line offense, their clock management and their end-of-game situations. Other than that, the loss to Seattle in the opener was good for the defense," Prisco wrote.

D.J. Jones and Bradley Chubb (55) of the Denver Broncos tackle Rashaad Penny of the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Monday. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Among the players who excelled for Denver on defense Monday was Bradley Chubb. The linebacker had two sacks in the second half, a half in which the Broncos defense held the Seahawks to no scores.

"I think we kind of got the jitters out, not trying to do too much. Just play within the defense and did everything we did and I feel like it started working out for us. I felt like in the first half, our communication might have been lacking. Guys were kind of all over the place in the beginning of the game, but we talked to (Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero) at halftime and we got back on track," Chubb said.

The 17-16 loss was not the homecoming Russell Wilson wanted, and it was not the start to the season Broncos Country envisioned when the team signed the veteran quarterback.

The Broncos have a short week of preparation ahead before Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans, who Prisco has listed at No. 29.