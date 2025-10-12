Denver Broncos beat New York Jets 13-11 in London

A touchdown pass from Bo Nix and two field goals helped the Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets 13-11 in London on Sunday.

The game, played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is one of six NFL games to be played in another country this season, and one of three being played in London. Other games will be held in Dublin, Berlin, and São Paulo.

The Jets put the first points on the board 4 minutes into the game with a 52-yard field goal from kicker Nick Folk. Broncos' kicker Wil Lutz answered it with a field goal from 57 yards out. Folk then sank a 41-yard field goal with 4:55 left in the first quarter. Then, with no time left in the quarter, Nix found tight end Nate Adkins from 16 yards for a touchdown, followed by an extra point, ending the quarter with the Broncos up 10-6.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix passes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in London. Kin Cheung / AP

The second quarter remained scoreless, but by halftime, Nix was 13/17, having thrown for 112 yards, while the Jets' quarterback, Justin Fields, was just 2/3 with one passing yard.

Less than 5 minutes into the third quarter, Folk put 3 more points on the board for the Jets with a 38-yard field goal. Then, with just under 5 minutes left in the quarter, a penalty against the Broncos resulted in a safety, putting the Jets up 11-10 at the end of the quarter.

Late in the 4th quarter, Lutz kicked a 27-yard field goal, helping give the Broncos a 2-point lead with just over 5 minutes left in the game.