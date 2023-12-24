Courtland Sutton ruled out after leaving Denver Broncos game with concussion

Denver star wideout Courtland Sutton left the Broncos game in the second quarter on Sunday night and was ruled out early in the second half with a concussion.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 8. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The wide receiver first went to the injury tent for analysis and was then taken to locker room for further evaluation. The Broncos first said it was a concussion, then instead reported it was a head injury, then later clarified that it was a concussion.

The Broncos are playing the Patriots on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. It was expected that Sutton would be a pivotal player in Denver's offensive scheme in what is basically a must-win for the Broncos if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Sutton has been enjoying an excellent season for the Broncos. He has 10 touchdown catches, including eight in the red zone, which led the NFL heading into Week 16.

He also has a vast collection of improbable catches like his toe-dragging touchdown grab against Buffalo that Next Gen Stats called the most improbable catch it's ever tracked. He also had a one-handed snare of Russell Wilson's 46-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sutton said he's starting to sense his nearly weekly unfathomable catches are starting to wear on opponents who defend him well, but keep watching him spike the ball after yet another incredible play.

"I love that," he said. "It's a fun part of the game. You never know what's going to happen next."