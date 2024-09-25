After 4 field goals in Sunday win, Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz is being recognized for his performance in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the Broncos won 26-7 over the Bucs in Tampa.

Lutz is being named AFC special teams player of the week after he scored 14 total points on Sunday; four field goals at 43, 38, 33 and 43 yards, and two extra-point kicks with all six kicks clearing the pylons.

This marks Lutz's fifth weekly recognition in his career. The 30-year-old Georgia native was also named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November 2023 after scoring five field goals. The ninth-year player is the first Broncos kicker to receive the award since Brandon McManus received it in 2021.

Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz kicks a 43-yard field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. Chris O'Meara / AP

Since joining the Broncos last year, Lutz has scored at least four field goals in four games, making him tied for the second most in the NFL in that span.

Lutz ranks in the top 10 among all NFL kickers in multiple categories, including second-most extra points made at 318, third-highest in extra point percentage at 97.2%, fourth-most points scored at 930 and he's tied for seventh-most field goals made with 204.