Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

The NFL on Thursday named Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

Wil Lutz kicks a 31-yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field At Mile High on Nov. 19, 2023. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

The Broncos had a fantastic November with wins over the Bills, Vikings and Browns, and Lutz played a key role in those victories. Against the Bills he kicked a game winning 36-yard field goal (thanks to a fortunate Buffalo defensive penalty that negated his initial miss.) Against the Vikings he kicked a single game career high 5 field goals. Then against the Browns he kicked two more field goals, and that brought his total for the month to 11 without a miss. That was the most of any AFC kicker in the league in November.

After the Vikings game Lutz was asked about kicking so many field goals.

"The more you see the ball go in the uprights, the better, right?" he said. "I would love to kick extra points. But with two outstanding defenses like there were tonight, I think it is important to take every point we can get. I am glad I was able to play a big part in that."

Lutz's 11 field goals in three consecutive games is tied for the most ever by a Broncos kicker in franchise history. He shares the record with Connor Barth, who set it in 2014.

The Broncos and head coach Sean Payton will continue to rely on Lutz in crucial upcoming road games against the Texans, Chargers and Lions. Those December games will all be critical to a Denver team that now has playoff hopes after a miserable start to the season.

This is the second Special Teams Player of the Month honor for Lutz. He also won it when he was on the Saints in 2018.