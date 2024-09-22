Bo Nix throws first career victory with Denver Broncos, defeats Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos went on the road and commanded their first win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-7 on Sunday afternoon.

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 22: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Nix achieved his first career win as a Bronco and an NFL quarterback. He threw for 216 yards, completing 25 of 36 pass attempts. He also rushed for 47 yards, including the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter.

Running back Tyler Badie rushed for 70 yards, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton completed 68 receiving yards in the Broncos victory.

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin had a 1-yard rushing touchdown at the goal line in the first quarter, which would prove to be the game winner. Denver would hold the Bucs to limited offense for the majority of the game.

The Broncos continue to travel for week 4 of the NFL's regular season in a meeting with the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 29.