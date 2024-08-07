Denver Broncos half-priced tickets go on sale Thursday

One of the most interesting competitions at Broncos training camp is with the running backs

Half-priced tickets for the Denver Broncos games will go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 8. There will be a limited number of tickets for the 2024 season at Empower Field at Mile High.

The tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to the Denver Broncos, "A limited number of half-price tickets per game will be available for purchase in compliance with the legislation and operating agreement with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District upon the construction of Empower Field at Mile High."

The Broncos and the MFSD have implemented the following procedures for the purchase of half-price tickets:

There will be a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. This will be verified by Ticketmaster by name and credit card usage. Orders exceeding the purchase limit will be canceled.



All sales are final and there are no exchanges, cancellations, or refunds.

Tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game and the buyer will be able to enter any non-premium gate.

Half-price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.

Single-game half-price tickets for the 2024 regular season will start at $25.

For more information, fans can visit www.denverbroncos.com/tickets or contact the Broncos Ticket Office (720-258-3333 / tickets@broncos.nfl.net).

