Denver Broncos reach new five-year contract with coach Sean Payton

On Thursday, Denver Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner announced that the team has signed a new five-year contract with head coach Sean Payton.

The Super Bowl-winning coach has 37 years of experience, 27 of which were at the NFL level. Payton has been the Broncos' head coach since 2023, leading the team to an average of 11 wins per season and clinching playoff berths in 2024 and 2025.

Dener Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton talks with quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham #8 and Bo Nix #10 in the first half during the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on August 18, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Tyler Schank / Getty Images

"Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround over the past three seasons, instilling a winning culture with high expectations," Penner said. "I appreciate the close partnership he shares with George Paton, along with the alignment and stability across our football operations. We're thrilled for Sean to continue leading our team as head coach, building on our progress during such an exciting time for the Broncos."

The Broncos captured their first AFC West title in 10 years under Payton's leadership. Since he became the team's head coach, the Broncos' offense has ranked in the NFL top 10 in fewest sacks allowed and passing touchdowns. The team ranks fifth in the AFC in points and touchdowns scored.

Penner says Payton has coached nine players to a total of 13 All-Pro selections during his time with the Broncos. Quarterback Bo Nix became the third quarterback in league history to win at least 10 games and make the playoffs in each of his first two seasons.