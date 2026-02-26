Denver bridal shop owner pleads guilty for refusal to pay over $1 million in taxes

A woman who owns a bridal studio in Denver could serve up to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to withholding taxes from her employees and failing to pay them to the IRS.

Donna M. Savoy owns and operates Donna Beth Creations, a bridal salon that has operated for more than 30 years and offers alterations and vintage redesigns.

According to the IRS Denver Field Office, from 2014 to 2024, Savoy withheld Social Security, Medicare and federal income taxes from the wages of her employees but did not pay them to the IRS. She also failed to file quarterly employment tax returns.

The IRS said Savoy also failed to file her individual tax returns from 2014 through 2023. The total tax loss is over $1.3 million.

Savoy pleaded guilty this week to one count of willful failure to account for and pay over trust fund taxes. She is scheduled for sentencing on June 15 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.