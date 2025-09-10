Denver breaks ground on Fire Station No. 40 in Green Valley Ranch neighborhood

Denver officials say a new fire station in Green Valley Ranch will cut response times and improve public safety for thousands of residents in the city's northeast corner.

An artist's rendering of Fire Station No. 40 in Green Valley Ranch. Denver Fire Department

The $19.8 million project, Fire Station No. 40, will sit on the northwest corner of Telluride Street and East 56th Avenue, just steps away from Peña Boulevard. The 15,000-square-foot facility will include three apparatus bays, space for up to eight firefighters, and accommodations for two EMTs.

City leaders approved the project this summer after more than two years of planning. The station, which will be built on Denver International Airport-owned land, is expected to be completed and fully operational by late 2026.

Funding comes from the Elevate Denver bond program, a $937 million package overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2017 and first issued in 2018. The bond earmarked $77 million for public safety projects, including fire stations and police facilities across the city.

Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, who represents the district, said the project directly addresses long-standing concerns about slow response times in Green Valley Ranch and Montbello.

Denver Fire officials break ground on Fire Station No. 40 in Green Valley Ranch. CBS

"This is for our safety. It will increase response time for our neighborhood," Gilmore said. "We know that it takes a little bit to find support out there. This will make it safer for our communities."

Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton echoed that sentiment, noting the station's proximity to several busy traffic corridors.

"Having a fire station in this particular spot will allow us to have a quicker response time to the hotels off of Tower Road, off of 56th Avenue and Peña Boulevard," Fulton said. "So as the city continues to grow, we need to ensure that we can respond in a timely fashion."