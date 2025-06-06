Denver's Ballpark General Improvement District hires new leader from Chicago Cubs' Wrigleyville

The Ballpark General Improvement District surrounding Coors Field in Denver began its ambassador program three months ago after businesses and residents chose to tax themselves to fund the GID. Its role is to help make the area safer and cleaner for residents and visitors. Now, the district has a new leader with a new vision.

The search for its first executive director was national, but in a sea of more than 350 applicants it was a Ballpark neighborhood resident who got the job. Kate McKenna's first day was Wednesday but is already looking at ways to expand their efforts. Mckenna also lives in the area and has already seen an enormous change over the last three months.

"The amount of what I call linger longer; people, positive loitering, the cleanliness, the friendliness, has just been tenfold," said McKenna.

Kate McKenna CBS

McKenna moved to the area from Chicago a year ago and was excited about the opportunity to lead the improvement efforts as the first executive director.

"Strategically, we're looking for clean, green, and safe as our main initiatives. And I would say that my role is going to be pivotal in being the administration behind that, making sure that the promises are met, that the accountability is there, and that we maintain focus while bringing the community together. Really a liaison of sorts."

She previously worked with the improvement district surrounding Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs play, and will lean on their success as inspiration. Her hope is that more people will be drawn to the area year-round by supporting the neighborhood's culture and business.

CBS

"We do have that sort of heart and culture here, beyond just the MLB team. I think being able to replicate some of their successes by making sure that we're advocating and patronizing the small businesses before and after and during the games, if you earn a ticket holder, is really what's going to keep us in that forward momentum."

The area could get a more colorful makeover in the future.

"My personal desire is to paint everything," she said. "It's a very accessible and very positive change for any neighborhood. Even if it's just project-by-project basis, you're going to see a lot of new and exciting things in the area."