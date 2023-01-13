Watch CBS News
1 dead in shooting at 21st and Lawrence in Denver Ballpark District

A man died after being injured in a shooting at 21st Street and Lawrence Street on Thursday night in Denver's Ballpark District.

According to Denver Police Department tweets, officers were at the intersection investigating the shooting around 7:38 p.m.  

In an update, DPD confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. 

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

