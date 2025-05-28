Denver artist unveils mural honoring Japanese American roots at Sakura Square

A downtown Denver landmark is getting a new look as part of a tribute to Colorado's Japanese American community.

Sakura Square, home to Pacific Mercantile -- a third-generation family-owned grocery store specializing in Japanese and Asian foods -- is the site of several new murals by Denver artist Casey Kawaguchi.

Kawaguchi's latest piece, titled Rooted in Tradition, pays tribute to George Inai, the founder of Pacific Mercantile. Inai launched the business after World War II, following his release from a Japanese American internment camp.

"This mural is a finishing of a mural that wraps the entire Pacific Mercantile building. I'm painting a Japanese character with a butterfly and a bonsai tree," Kawaguchi said.

Casey Kawaguchi's latest mural, still in progress, can be seen on the wall of Pacific Mercantile in Denver on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. CBS

"The bonsai tree represents his legacy and really what they're continuing on here at the store," Kawaguchi said. "The tree also represents the deep roots that run throughout Sakura Square."

The mural itself is an ode to Pacific Mercantile and its legacy of helping feed the community, with crops in the background of one of the murals and a fruitful harvest in another on the other side of the building.

An official unveiling of the mural is set for Tuesday, June 3, with additional events planned at Sakura Square throughout the summer.

The project is supported by a $10,000 public art sponsorship from the city of Denver.

Denver muralist Casey Kawaguchi talks about his latest piece in Sakura Square in Denver on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. CBS

"It's really a hub for the community. It's what's kept Sakura Square alive," Kawaguchi said.

"I hope they get a feeling just right off the bat from this piece of artwork that this is a special place," he continued. "I hope they discover the deep roots that are here connected with this store and this block."