Denver artist Jonathan Applegate innovated his own unique form of art

In 2016, artist Jonathan Applegate with his partner Kim Johnson started Future Drawn, LLC. They decided to focus their new art business on Jonathan's oneLINE art.

"What's unique about my oneLINE style is that from start to finish, I never let the line cross or intersect and I always do it by hand," Applegate explained.

Applegate creates detailed pictures using pen and paper or paint brush on canvas. From start to end, the picture is one single line.

"I can hold the composition in my mind, kind of like a picture plain, but I'm only solving the problem as I go. The trick is to not back myself into a corner and to look just far enough a head that I know what I'm working on," he explained.

Applegate has been developing this style of drawing for nearly 10-years.

"It started as a challenge to never pick the pen up off the page," he said.

He started doing small drawings with the pen never leaving the paper, but as the size and scope of his pictures got bigger he had to do them in sections.

"I can actually start anywhere," Applegate said. "Most of the time I never know where the end is going to be."

Applegate has been able to scale up his oneLINE art to mural size and has also collaborated with other artists to create some stunning pieces.

Jonathan Applegate and Kim Johnson have a gallery in the Tennyson Arts District at 4420 Tennyson Street.