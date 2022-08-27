New exhibit at Denver Art Museum features early 20th and 21st century photography

A new exhibit at Denver Art Museum showcases works from a wide range of artists. It's call "Other People's Pictures."

For artists, sharing art is a primary form of communication.

"That's where the conversation is," said Eric Paddock, curator of photography at DAM. "More than just picking up a phone."

CBS

RELATED: New Exhibit 'Other People's Pictures' To Showcase At Denver Art Museum This Summer



Paddock says trading work is a common practice, and it's the inspiration behind the new exhibition.

"Artists do not work and cannot work completely in isolation," Paddock said.

It features 70 photos donated by Robert and Kerstin Adams.

"A major force in early 20th and 21st century photography," Paddock said.

Adams, a Colorado native, and his wife spent decades collecting photos sent to them. Some photos are from well-known artists. Others have more mysterious origins.

"We don't know who made them," Paddock said. "They're might be family snapshots; there are old photo postcards from the early 20th century. But whether we know the artist or not, all the pictures possess a kind of charm and insight into what it is to live in this world."

There's a lot that Coloradans will enjoy.

"The first section is called 'Recreation and Landscape,' and for the most part, those are pictures of people doing stuff outdoors," Paddock said. "Also several photographs of dogs. Bob and Kerstin Adams are very fond of dogs, and people were always sending them dog pictures."

"Other People's Pictures" will be on exhibit from Aug. 28 through February 2023.

It's included in general admission, which means its free if you're 18 and under.