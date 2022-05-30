Watch CBS News
New Exhibit 'Other People's Pictures' To Showcase At Denver Art Museum This Summer

/ CBS Colorado

(CBS4) -- Denver Art Museum has a new exhibit this summer: It's called "Other People's Pictures -- Gifts from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection."

OTHER PEOPLE'S PICTURES EXHIBIT 5VO_frame_428
(credit: CBS)

Photographer Robert Adams is a Colorado native. Over the years, he and his wife have collected many photos sent to them by others. The couple gifted photos from their collection to the museum for this new exhibit, and the more-than 70 photos chronicle a unique story.

"I think what those do is they put us in touch with aspect of human existence, aspects of what it is to live particularly in the American west in the 20th century," said. "That's charming and. It's interesting, and it's important, and it's fun."

It is free to anyone 18 years old and younger. It opens Aug. 28.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 2:11 PM

