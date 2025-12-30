Denver area staying warm and dry to end the year, with new mountain snow

December has been characterized by well-above-average temperatures and very dry weather.

So far this month, there have been 22 days of warmer-than-normal temperatures, and more days will be added to that total as the year ends.

Sunshine will dominate in the Denver metro and in the plains for quite some time as a high-pressure ridge builds back over the region.

By New Year's Day, our state's next weathermaker arrives, bringing some needed changes to the mountains.

Snow is forecast to start falling early Thursday, through Friday, with most snow expected in the Park Range.

By Saturday night, there is another chance for high country snow, while the Denver area stays warm and dry through the weekend.

With the warmer temperatures bringing us into 2026, conditions will stay mild on New Year's Eve, as temperatures drop to the upper 30s when the clock strikes midnight.