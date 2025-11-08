Denver area students honor veterans with quilts of valor

A Denver area school district is saluting our veterans with different events at each school through next week.

Veteran's Day is on Tuesday, but the events in the district honoring our service members started this week. Friday at Cherry Creek Elevation, three Air Force veterans were honored with a "quilt of valor." The red, white and blue quilts were handed out as a way to say thank you to the veterans for their service.

According to military.com, approximately 332,717 veterans live in Colorado, making up 7.2% of the state's adult population. Colorado veterans are the 22nd-highest per capita of the 56 U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia.

Cherry Creek officials present former Air Force TSgt Michael Hamrick with a quilt of valor CBS

"When you really think about it, it's because of our military and our veterans we're able to do the things that we're able to do within Cherry Creek School District. And without their sacrifices, I don't think we'd be able to do what we do within the district and in this country," said Larry Bull, the director of athletics and activities for the district.

The events kicked off with a veterans' parade on Thursday, led by Grand Marshall and Korean War and Vietnam War veteran Martha Baker, and a flyover at Altitude Elementary. Other planned events include breakfasts, parades, presentations, a balloon launch and music performances through next Friday.