Student arrested for alleged threats against Denver area high school

A student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making threats against a high school in the Denver metro area following the shooting at Evergreen High School.

The Arvada Police Department said, "Hours after the Evergreen High School shooting, Arvada Police Department (APD) Officers and School Resource Officers (SROs) began investigating hundreds of Safe2Tell reports related to a social media threat directed toward Ralston Valley High School."

According to the authorities, a photo from a French social media account video was shared on Snapchat with text saying "be ready rv" along with a purple demon emoji. The photo showed a rifle, ammunition, and a magazine lying on a table.

Officers contacted the suspect that night, but found no evidence to substantiate criminal charges, the department said. Investigators determined the threat to the school was not credible.

The threat caused fear among the students, and approximately 1,100 students chose not to attend school on Sept. 11. In response to the threat, the police department added additional patrol officers to help the school resource officers.

As investigators interviewed students, parents, and faculty members, they say the investigation began to focus on a current Ralston Valley High School student. APD said the student's search history showed multiple queries bout the Columbine High School massacre and what could happen if someone made a school threat.

Investigators said a search through the student's Snapchat records provided enough evidence to charge them, and they were arrested on Tuesday. The student is facing a misdemeanor charge of interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.