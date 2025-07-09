Watch CBS News
Denver area police ask for public's help in e-bike crash investigation, rider can't recall crash

Police are looking for information after an e-bike rider in Colorado was injured in a crash that left him unable to recall what happened.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, a man was riding an e-bike along the bike path on the S. Alameda Service Road when he was involved in a crash between S. Queen St. and S. Taft St. Due to his injuries, the man is unable to recall details of the crash.

Authorities said the man was potentially struck by a vehicle and are asking the public for information that may help determine what happened. Police asked anyone who was in the area around 4:40 p.m. on June 25 and witnessed the crash, or stopped to help the victim, to contact Detective Strandberg at (303) 987-7286 and reference case number #LK25-020107.

