Denver area delegation travels to Houston to find solutions to homelessness

Officials from Aurora, Denver, Adams and Arapahoe counties will travel to Houston to study homeless
A Denver metro area delegation with officials from Aurora, Denver, Adams and Arapahoe counties will head to Houston, Texas to address homelessness.

The group will meet with Houston-area leaders on how that city reduced homelessness.

During the group's two-day trip, they will talk with government, nonprofit and private organizations to learn more about outreach efforts, funding streams and securing housing to get more people off the streets.

September 13, 2022

