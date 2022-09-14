Denver area delegation travels to Houston to find solutions to homelessness

Officials from Aurora, Denver, Adams and Arapahoe counties will travel to Houston to study homeless

A Denver metro area delegation with officials from Aurora, Denver, Adams and Arapahoe counties will head to Houston, Texas to address homelessness.

The group will meet with Houston-area leaders on how that city reduced homelessness.

During the group's two-day trip, they will talk with government, nonprofit and private organizations to learn more about outreach efforts, funding streams and securing housing to get more people off the streets.