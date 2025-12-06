Denver Animal Shelter saw significant increase in pet surrenders in 2025, offers help to pet owners

While many pets in the Denver area enjoy snuggling up to their owners during the holiday season, not all are so lucky.

"We've got an amazing team here who do their best to make sure that that process is not as scary as it could potentially be for the animal, but it is something that is a huge change for them," said Aidan McMorrow, the Denver Animal Shelter's community engagement administrator.

CBS

While the shelter is far from max capacity at the moment, they've been stretched thin at times throughout the year, and say they've seen around a 16% increase, equaling hundreds more surrenders from 2024 to 2025.

"An increase in our population here is always going to have a somewhat negative effect on our ability to give individual animals more attention and to schedule these animals for spay and neuter surgeries," McMorrow explained.

McMorrow says the biggest reason people surrender their pets is financial cost. But the Denver Animal Shelter offers free veterinary services and even food and other items through their pet pantry to Denver residents who might need them in order to keep their animals.

CBS

"If there is something that we can do to help you, maybe not make that decision about relinquishment, whether it's help with vaccines, microchipping, spay and neuter, just getting some advice on behavior or another medical situation that you might be dealing with, we are here for everyone," McMorrow said.

According to the ASPCA, it can cost thousands of dollars in the first year of owning a dog or cat. That's something people might not consider before getting a pet, especially for the holidays.

"If somebody's not prepared to have a pet, we would discourage them from making a decision where they're getting it as a holiday gift," McMorrow said.

CBS

While animals currently in the shelter wait to find their forever homes, the shelter says foster volunteers are always needed and can help tremendously. And, for those considering surrendering an animal, the shelter wants owners to know they can help.

"We also want to make sure that folks in Denver know that they do have options," shared McMorrow.