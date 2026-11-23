Denver is one of the cities under consideration to host the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2031.

On Monday, FIFA confirmed that the U.S. will co-host the World Cup along with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. The regional bid included a choice of stadiums in 20 cities across the four nations, including 14 in the U.S.

Mexico federation president Mikel Arriola, Jamaica federation president Michael Ricketts, Costa Rica federation president Osael Maroto, and U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone hold up jerseys as they announce the four countries hosting the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup. Howard Smith / ISI Photos via Getty Images / Howard Smith/ISI Photos/USSF

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston says that if the city is chosen to host, those games would take place at Empower Field at Mile High.

He says there has been a surge of support for women's sports in Denver with the inaugural season of the Denver Summit FC, and hosting the games would be a great opportunity for the city.

"There's incredible momentum behind women's sports, and with the potential of new stadiums for the Denver Summit and the Broncos, we're excited about the possibility to be a part of the next chapter," said Mayor Mike Johnston. "Bringing the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup to Denver would be an incredible opportunity, not to just grow the game, but to inspire young athletes and show the world what makes Denver special. We look forward to working with the Denver Sports Commission as they prepare their bid."

The 2031 Women's World Cup will expand to host 48 teams and 104 games. At a presentation in Zurich, U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone said it will be the largest tournament in the competition's history.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a group photo with the hosts of the 2031 edition of FIFA Women's World Cup at Home of FIFA during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress on November 23, 2026 in Zurich, Switzerland. Marcio Machado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"We are incredibly honored and excited to welcome the world to the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica for the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup," said Cone. "This is a historic moment for our four countries, but the opportunity is much bigger than any one of us. Together with FIFA, we want to deliver the biggest and most impactful Women's World Cup in history and use its success to accelerate the growth of women's soccer around the world. Our ambition is to create a tournament that not only inspires millions of players, but helps give them the opportunities to play, grow and pursue their dreams."

Some of the other U.S. stadiums included in the proposal are located in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, East Rutherford, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Nashville.