Denver calls on partners to provide additional support for arriving migrants

Denver has received more than 200 new arrivals of migrants from the southern border over the past five days, including nearly 300 on Monday. According to the City of Denver, this is a significant increase from the 20-30 people coming to Denver for much of March and April.

There are more than 900 people in four migrant shelters operating in Denver as of Tuesday, which is at near capacity. The City of Denver is calling on other partners to provide additional support. The city is specifically requesting the faith-based community to provide overnight sheltering for migrant guests who are set to leave Denver the next day.

As of Tuesday, May 9, below are the most up-to-date numbers reflected in the city dashboard*:

Number of Migrants that Arrived Overnight: 286

Total Number of Migrants Served by the City since Dec. 9: approximately 8,676

Number of Migrants Sheltered in City Emergency Shelters: 149

Number of Migrants Sheltered in Partner Emergency Shelters: 795



According to the City of Denver, "This continues to be an emerging situation. The vast majority of newly arriving migrants have had documented encounters with U.S. immigration officials. All arriving migrants, regardless of status, and those exiting emergency shelters are being provided with resources as quickly possible. These include water and snacks, backpacks filled with hygiene products, transportation support should Denver not be their final destination, and access to the resources listed in the following guides.

Donations

The Newcomers Fund is currently accepting monetary donations from the general public here. Donations will go directly to the city's nonprofit partners who are supporting with resource navigation and housing for migrants.



Northern Command at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs is supporting the deployment of 1,500 military service members to the southern border. That increase is happening as Title 42 is set to expire at midnight Thursday which allowed the government to quickly expel migrants to prevent the spread of COVID.

Now the Biden administration is working on a new regulation for the quick expulsion of migrants apprehended at the border.