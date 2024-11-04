Denver activates severe weather shelter as snow, cold temps move in

Denver is activating its Cold Weather Shelter plan which means the Department of Housing Stability will provide extra 24/7 shelter from 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at several locations. Those locations include the Stone Creek shelter (former Best Western hotel), 4595 Quebec St. and city facilities located at 2601 W. 7th Ave., and 375 S. Zuni St.

The city also says that individuals in need of shelter should be referred to the "front door" shelter access points. Front door shelters include:

For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

For more information about shelter access, visit denvergov.org/findshelter.

The city says the cold poses a serious danger to those who are unsheltered and encourages everyone to come inside.

Lakewood may activate overnight severe weather sheltering at the City's Navigation Center, 8000 W. Colfax, when weather conditions pose an increased risk to the health and safety of vulnerable residents. That means when the overnight low temperatures are forecast to be 32 degrees or lower with active snowfall or overnight temperatures forecast to be 20 degrees or lower with or without active snowfall.

Aurora will activate its Winter Emergency Shelter at the Aurora Day Resource Center for overflow sheltering when there is severe life-threatening weather (20 degrees or below). The center is located at 13387 E. 19th Pl. Everyone is welcome.