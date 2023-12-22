Denver activates cold weather shelters for those experiencing homelessness

The City of Denver is activating the Cold Weather Shelter Plan for the forecasted cold weather and possible snow this weekend. That means the ballroom of the Denver Navigation Campus (former Doubletree hotel) will be opened as an overnight shelter overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25.

Because cold weather can pose a serious danger to people who are unsheltered, the city is encouraging people to come inside.

City officials say the Department of Housing Stability will open overnight shelter in the ballroom of New Directions located at 4595 Quebec Street. The former Doubletree Hotel located at 4040 Quebec Street will also be available for those unsheltered. Both locations will be operating from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to a press release from the city. CBS

The city also says that individuals needing shelter should be referred to the "front door" shelter access points. Front door shelters include:

For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Buses will also transfer people from St. Francis Center, 2323 Curtis St., between 6:30 and 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday nights to the Denver Navigation Campus. After 9 p.m., individuals should be referred directly to the Denver Navigation Campus, 4040 Quebec St.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

For more information about shelter access, visit denvergov.org/findshelter.