Denver acquires 2 motels along Colfax Avenue to expand affordable housing options

The City of Denver has acquired two motels along Colfax Avenue for future development for affordable housing or housing the unhoused. The Denver City Council approved the $983,000 contract to help acquire the Sand and Sage Motel and the Westerner Motel.

The properties are located on East Colfax Avenue near Yosemite Street.

The city said the acquisition is part of its effort to find shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Another option up for consideration is redeveloping the motels into affordable housing.