Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver acquires 2 motels along Colfax Avenue to expand affordable housing options

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver acquires 2 motels along Colfax Avenue to expand affordable housing options
Denver acquires 2 motels along Colfax Avenue to expand affordable housing options 00:24

The City of Denver has acquired two motels along Colfax Avenue for future development for affordable housing or housing the unhoused. The Denver City Council approved the $983,000 contract to help acquire the Sand and Sage Motel and the Westerner Motel. 

colfax-motels-affordable-housing-6vo-transfer-frame-178.jpg
CBS

The properties are located on East Colfax Avenue near Yosemite Street. 

colfax-motels-affordable-housing-6vo-transfer-frame-353.jpg
CBS

The city said the acquisition is part of its effort to find shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Another option up for consideration is redeveloping the motels into affordable housing. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.