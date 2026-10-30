Democrats could gain dual-chamber supermajority in Colorado legislature for first time

Democrats are not only bullish on taking control of Congress this election, but they're also looking to take even more control of the state legislature.

They're just one seat away from having a supermajority in both the House and Senate, and the balance of power in the legislature matters a lot.

CBS

From fixing our roads to funding our schools and healthcare policy to criminal justice reform, the state legislature wields sweeping influence over our everyday lives.

In Colorado, Democrats have called the shots at the Capitol for the last eight years, controlling the agenda and the purse strings. And next year, they could have historic power.

"I do think that the supermajority for the House of Representatives in Colorado is probably a given, and for the Senate is a possibility," said CBS Colorado Democratic Analyst Mike Dino.

His Republican counterpart agrees.

"I would agree that the House is going to be really hard for Republicans to keep them from getting a supermajority," said CBS Colorado Republican Analyst Dick Wadhams.

CBS

Dino and Wadhams say the Senate's fate rests on three races: District 30 in Douglas County between Republican incumbent John Carson and Democrat Kevin Leung, District 3 in Pueblo between Democrat Aaron Gutierrez and Republican Dana Charles, and District 15 in Larimer County between Democratic incumbent Janice Marchman and former Republican Senator Rob Woodward.

If Democrats win a dual-chamber supermajority, it will make it even easier for them to pass bills on controversial issues like gun control and transgender rights, refer measures to the ballot without Republicans or the Governor, like a repeal of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR), and override vetoes by the Governor.

"I do think though it'll be hard because, particularly, the House will be very factionalized from some very extreme left wingers to some moderates. And so, I'm not sure the House will be able to always be on the same page to override a veto," says Dino.

"I know there are some moderate Democrats, Mike," Wadhams replied. "But they're going to be threatened with primaries, and the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) will bludgeon them into supporting their agenda."

CBS

What Democrats' agenda looks like will depend in part on leadership. The Speaker of the House and Governor are both term-limited.

Wadhams and Dino say that while Polis was able to moderate a lot of bills and veto others, a dual-chamber supermajority will make that harder, no matter who replaces him.