Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros projected to win Colorado's 1st Congressional District

Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros is projected to represent Colorado's First Congressional District.

At the time the race was called, Kiros led Republican Christy Peterson by 78.3% to 13.9%.

Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros addresses a crowd of supporters after she's projected to win Colorado's 1st Congressional District seat. CBS

Kiros and campaign volunteers worked to energize young voters around issues including affordable housing, Medicare, universal healthcare and the rising cost of living. She says her campaign is powered by working people determined to take their power back.

Kiros will take the place of longtime U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, whom she defeated in the primary by about 10 percentage points. This is the first time Kiros has run for political office. She is one of several first-time candidates who won their Democratic primary races amid mounting challenges from the left against establishment-backed candidates.