Democratic leaders from across Colorado, nation gather at What's Next conference in Denver

Colorado's Democrats were given a moment in the spotlight this week at the What's Next conference in Denver this week. The event brought together Democratic strategists and lawmakers to talk strategy for 2028.

The convention features newly elected Democrats and potential presidential candidates as well as party leaders. During the midterm election, many primarily Republican seats flipped, leaving Democrats with a majority in both the House and the Senate. Those at the convention must decide what to do with those wins, as well as how they will work with varying voices within the party and with congressional Republicans.

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Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib says Colorado can serve as an example of strategies that helped Democrats win in traditionally Republican regions. He says this is an opportunity to show the national party how they have won votes by focusing on issues that matter to people instead of partisan politics.

"I think in Colorado, people are going to find a state that welcomes everyone," said Murib. "We built around people to buy into a vision of protecting their freedoms and lowering their costs. And that's something that we've been dialed into far before the rest of the country."

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But at least one group of voters demanded a say in how the party will handle their new power. They protested inside and outside the event because they say they are tired of not being heard by politicians of all stripes on issues such as corruption, the war in Gaza, and ICE raids. They say they want Democrats to bring change.

"We want people that are going to stand up for the people that handed them this election," said Tiffany Weber, the Ringleader of Solidarity Warriors.

Within the party itself, some members are calling for a change. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen has entered the race for majority leader against Sen. Chuck Schumer, saying, "We need new leadership."

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Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, who is seeking a leadership role in the party himself, says he heard that message loud and clear.

"This election voters spoke in a resounding way," said Neguse.

"I think the voters gave us an opportunity to restore trust and credibility."

But he and local Democrats are also working to sell Colorado to the nation. They want to host the twenty twenty eight Democratic National Convention. They say despite everything, they hope party leadership sees the best the city has to offer.

"We have a lot of success here in Denver and in Colorado," said Murib.

"I could think of no better place than Denver, Colorado, to host," said Neguse.