Democrat Amanda Gonzalez projected to be next Colorado Secretary of State
Democrat Amanda Gonzalez is projected to be the winner of the race for Colorado Secretary of State, according to CBS News.
When the race was called, Gonzalez had 60.9% of the vote, while Republican James Wiley had 39.4%.
Most recently, Gonzalez served as the clerk and recorder in Jefferson County. She has a law degree from the University of Denver and has worked as a lawyer, a policy analyst, an adjunct professor and Executive Director of Colorado Common Sense.
Gonzalez says her mission is to make sure elections are free and fair and to make the democratic process work for everyone.
She's projected to take the position left by Jena Griswold, Colorado's current secretary of state, who is term-limited. CBS projected Griswold to win the race for Colorado Attorney General.