Cowboys fans upset by DeMarcus Ware's Pro Football Hall of Fame display, featuring mostly Broncos memorabilia

By Shanna McCarriston

(CBS SPORTS) - Last weekend, DeMarcus Ware was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and not everyone is thrilled with how he was honored. Ware played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005 to 2014 and the Denver Broncos from 2014 to 2016. His time with the Cowboys was significantly longer, but it appears his Hall of Fame tribute was more Broncos heavy.

A Broncos jersey was the main feature of the display. The lone Cowboys memorabilia was a football that says he is the all-time sacks leader.

With Dallas, Ware played in 141 games with 117 sacks. In Denver he played in 37 games with 21.5 sacks. Ware won one Super Bowl, coming during his three years with the Broncos. In the Super Bowl 50 win, he had two sacks and five tackles.

Cowboys fans are not thrilled with what the Hall of Fame decided to feature, believing that Dallas should have been the focal point.

This feels wrong... @ProFootballHOF



No Cowboys jersey or helmet?! pic.twitter.com/d3tX1jkv8R — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 12, 2023

The argument from some is that his time with the Broncos is not what qualified him for a gold jacket.

This is wrong. 2 years does not make a HOF career. https://t.co/RVRxTz04Wz — Fenton Crackshell (@MrF0_olish) August 12, 2023

Ware is a four-time first-team All-Pro, a three-time second-team All-Pro, a nine-time Pro Bowler, the NFL sacks leader twice and made the NFL 2000s All-Decade team.

In total, he had 654 tackles, 138.5 sacks, 35 forced fumbles and three interceptions in his career.