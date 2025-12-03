Demand at Denver mobile food markets jumps as volunteers help keep families fed

Every Thursday for the past five years, Frank Ewert has shown up to volunteer with the Denver food recovery nonprofit We Don't Waste, even as he relies on the same support he helps provide.

Ewert, who's disabled and depends on an oxygen tank, first stopped by after seeing the nonprofit's mobile market.

"One day I was driving by, and I said, 'if I come and work, then I can get my groceries,'" he said.

That decision changed his life.

"I know what it's like to not have food," he said.

Frank Ewert says showing up to a We Don't Waste mobile food market changed his life. CBS

Ewert said he's watched the mobile market grow sixfold over the years and wants people to know there's no shame in seeking help.

"It happens. Don't let your pride override what you need," he said.

We Don't Waste operates mobile markets across the Denver metro area, providing fresh food to people from all backgrounds. CEO Kyle Endres said demand has surged dramatically in the past year.

"We've seen about a 60% increase at our mobile markets," Andrews said, "about 400 families in just two hours."

We Don't Waste CEO Kyle Endres says demand among Colorado families has skyrocketed. CBS

The organization now runs eight mobile markets each month and supplies food to more than 100 nonprofits across the region. That rapid growth has made volunteers and donations critical.

For people like Beth Shiplett, the support is essential. Shiplett is unable to work while dealing with health issues and says the fresh food she receives has helped her stay afloat.

"I never thought I'd need help like this," Shiplett said, "but I'm grateful."

While unable to work due to health issues, Beth Shiplett says We Don't Waste has become an essential aid for her. CBS

"If you can donate food or money, it really makes a difference," she continued.

We Don't Waste leaders say recent uncertainty around SNAP benefits has pushed more families to rely on community food programs. Donations help keep the markets running and help divert food that would otherwise go to waste.

