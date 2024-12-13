DeLorean Time Machine stars on stage as Back to the Future the Musical arrives in Denver

DeLorean Time Machine to star on stage as Back to the Future the musical arrives in Denver

DeLorean Time Machine to star on stage as Back to the Future the musical arrives in Denver

In just one month one of the most iconic and magical cars of all time will come to life on stage as Back to the Future the musical arrives at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The show, which starts playing at the Buell Theatre on Jan. 22, 2025 is only in town for less than three weeks.

Ahead of the musical's first visit to Colorado, CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas traveled to California for an exclusive advanced preview of the show. There, the cast of the musical invited him to go to the home that served as Doc Brown's house in the original films.

Don Stephenson, who portrays Doc Brown in Back to the Future the Musical, showed CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas the inside of the DeLorean Time Machine. CBS

There, Don Stephenson gave Thomas a tour of the iconic DeLorean Time Machine. Stephenson, who portrays Brown in the musical, is a natural for the role and gave the tour of the vehicle in character.

"This is my DeLorean time machine, my co-star in Back to the Future the musical," Stephenson said. "That is not something you see every day. But, it is something I see every day."

The fully functioning DeLorean was parked in front of the house, much like one had been during the production of the original films. The vehicle was perfectly designed to replicate the one from the movie.

The DeLorean Time Machine stars on the stage as Back to the Future the Musical prepares to arrive at the DCPA. CBS

"We have the flux capacitor. You put the plutonium into the flux capacitor," Stephenson said.

Stephenson then invited Thomas to get in the DeLorean.

"You want to be very careful. Don't touch anything. Because we have no idea where we would end up," Stephenson said. "You set the time and the date, you make the car go 88, and then boom, you are there."

For those who have not been able to see the musical, the DeLorean is just as much of a star in the musical as the rest of the cast.

The vehicle is on stage many times during the musical and is even able to move side to side and up and down during the live production. The crowd is heard cheering for the car throughout the production as it maneuvers around the stage in a seemingly magical way.

Back to the Future DCPA

"We are coming at you, Denver," Stephenson said.

Back to the Future the Musical plays at the Buell Theatre from Jan. 22, 2025 through Feb. 9, 2025.

For more information on tickets visit https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/back-to-the-future-the-musical/

