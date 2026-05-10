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Delivery driver crashes into home in Highlands Ranch, facing DUI charges

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Deputies are investigating after a delivery driver crashed into a home in Highlands Ranch on Sunday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies and firefighters with South Metro Fire were called to a home in the 9800 block of Wedgewood Drive after a vehicle crashed into a home.

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Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said the driver fell asleep behind the wheel while delivering packages. The red Mazda crashed through an exterior wall and ended up almost entirely inside the home.

Fortunately, there was no one inside the house at the time. The DCSO says the driver was not injured.

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Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The delivery driver was arrested and is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

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