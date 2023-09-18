Delays expected this week for Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel maintenance
Drivers traveling on Interstate 70 through the mountains this week could experience some delays due to lane closures at the Eisenhower Johnston Memorial Tunnel. Crews will be washing the bores on Tuesday and Wednesday.
During the washing, one lane will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and next. The closures will take place between 6 a.m. and noon.
The delays are expected to last between five and 10 minutes. Drivers are urged to plan for backups.
