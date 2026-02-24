Delayed Evergreen Lake Plunge on for this weekend

Delayed due to warm Colorado weather, the Evergreen Lake Plunge is back this Sunday at 10 a.m. The plunge features a chilly jump into near-freezing water through a hole cut in the ice in Evergreen Lake.

The plunge was re-scheduled from its traditional New Year's Day because of a lack of ice this year. It wasn't thick enough to support the crowd that looks forward to a frigid dip.

The Active 4 All Evergreen Foundation that runs the plunge as a fundraiser for local programs set a new date of March 1.

A photo from the lake plunge in Evergreen in 2024 CBS

"It's just like a leap year, except we don't have a leap year this year. So we made one up." said CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet, an Active 4 All Foundation board member and annual emcee of the event.

100 jumpers are already signed up and the organization expects more.

Typically at this time of year Evergreen Lake is busy with skaters and ice fishermen. But this season it had only two weeks of ice skating before closing for the season due to a continued lack of ice in this season's warm temperatures. The lake is clear of ice fishing tents because of thin ice.

On Sunday, jumpers will leap from docks into the cool water. It may be a little warmer this year, but there's still some ice. Evergreen Fire Rescue will standby to fish out anyone who might need a little help.

But most jumpers take the plunge with a smile.

"Now they call it immersion therapy," said Gionet. "We've had this figured out for a long time. It's awesome."

You can still sign up for The Plunge. Money raised goes to support local programs in Evergreen, like the INSPIRE special needs program that helps get kids with challenges engaged and moving.

Here's a link to the sign-up page to join the plungers:

a4aevergreen.org.