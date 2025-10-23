Deion Sanders holds full-on scrimmage for Colorado Buffaloes players who don't get much time on the field

Coach Deion Sanders did something a little different this past week -- he held a full intrasquad scrimmage at the Colorado Buffaloes indoor practice facility during the team's bye week. It was specifically for players who don't get much time on the field during games.

Deion Sanders appears on this week's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" at Folsom Field in Boulder on the University of Colorado campus. CBS

There are numerous players on the roster for the Buffaloes who spend essentially the entire season watching on the sidelines. On Oct. 15 those players got to see plenty of action in Boulder.

"It's just giving those guys that never get to play, I wanted them to feel what it was like to play in a game." Sanders said on this week's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean." "So we had the cheerleaders on hand ... we had officials on hand. They dressed in game uniforms and we went at it."

There were plenty of freshmen that played in that scrimmage who will likely wind up playing a lot more as upper classmen. Sanders acknowledged it was also an opportunity for some players who might want to enter the NCAA's transfer portal to get some good film to show off their skills.

"It wasn't just for the guys that may venture to get in the portal," Sanders said. "It was for all the guys that really don't play that often."

Don't miss "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" on Wednesday's at 6:30 p.m. during the college football season.

Sanders' Buffs face Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.