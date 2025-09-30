Deion Sanders apologizes for Colorado Buffaloes fan behavior during BYU game

Deion Sanders apologized on Tuesday for the behavior of some Colorado Buffaloes fans at the game against BYU at Folsom Field on Saturday night. Coach Prime's apology comes after the Big 12 announced a public reprimand and $50,000 fine for the University of Colorado.

Before he left the podium for the weekly news conference for CU, Sanders said he wanted to address one more thing.

"I know there was an incident at the conclusion of the game," said Sanders. "On behalf of CU, on behalf of our athletic department, we would like to apologize to our opponents from a week ago for whatever derogatory statements were made by our fans."

Coach Prime apologizes for Colorado Buffaloes fan behavior at the game against BYU at Folsom Field. CBS

Big 12 said the reprimand and fine were a result of "inappropriate chants" at the game against BYU.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark issued this statement: "Hateful and discriminatory language has no home in the Big 12 Conference. While we appreciate Colorado apologizing for the chants that occurred in the stands during Saturday's game, the Big 12 maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Colorado will receive a $50,000 fine in accordance with our Conference policies."

"BYU, we love you. We appreciate you. And we support you," said Sanders.

Read the full fan behavior statement from Chancellor Justin Schwartz and Athletic Director Rick George:

The University of Colorado Boulder strongly condemns the use of expletives and religious slurs by individuals in the stands during the recent football game against BYU. Such behavior is deeply disappointing and does not reflect the values of respect, inclusion and integrity we expect of our campus community.

Attending sporting events at CU Boulder is a privilege, and with that comes the responsibility to uphold our Fan Code of Conduct. The university and CU Athletics have a strict policy when it comes to abusive behavior, and those found to have engaged in conduct that is not consistent with our values are held accountable.

CU Boulder is committed to fostering an environment where all individuals—students, staff, faculty, alumni, opposing fans and other visitors—feel welcome and safe. Discriminatory language and hostile conduct have no place at our athletic events or anywhere on our campus.

We thank the majority of our fans who continue to support our teams with enthusiasm and respect. Together, we can ensure that CU Boulder events remain a source of pride and unity for our community and that visitors to our campus have a positive experience.

From Chancellor Justin Schwartz and Athletic Director Rick George