"Debt clock" tracks Denver Public Schools growing debt

A group of education activists is hoping a new website will educate Denver voters and the Denver Public Schools school board about the high cost of delaying decisions on balancing the school district's budget. They created the Denver Public Schools debt clock.

It shows the district is more than $78 million in the red and the number grows every minute. Unlike other school districts facing a declining school age population, DPS has not acted to close or consolidate schools.

"Indecision comes with a price and it's not just dollars and cents but it impacts the lives of people who learn, work and depend on Denver Public Schools," said Vernon Jones, Jr. with Faithbridge.

Nicholas Martinez with Transform Education Now added, "There is a way to do this with equity at the forefront and that prioritizes the learning and the academic progress and the opportunity of students."

Also involved in development of the debt clock are Van Schoales, and the publication Boardhawk.

Last fall, the school board was asked by the DPS superintendent to consider closing 10 low-enrollment schools to better direct district resources. The school board opted not to close any and said more community engagement is needed to move forward.