Colorado Secretary of State candidates go head-to-head in contentious debate

The race for Secretary of State is often an afterthought when compared to things like the race for governor or senate. Not this year.

Election security has become a marque issue following unfounded claims of voter fraud and attempts to overturn the election in 2020.

CBS News Colorado, the Colorado Sun and the University of Denver hosted a debate Tuesday evening between the two women vying to be Colorado's chief election officer and it got combative.

Both Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold and Republican challenger Pam Anderson condemn election conspiracy theories.

But Griswold accused Anderson of associating with Republicans who don't, sparking maybe the most heated exchange of the night.

"Pam will you pledge right now to stop campaigning with election deniers?" Griswold asked.

Anderson fired back, "You are misleading the voters right now Jena, and you, ironically, spent $1.1 million of taxpayer money against that sort of misleading information."

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, responds to a question as Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state Pam Anderson, back, waits for her turn during a candidate debate on the campus of the University of Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

Griswold used COVID relief funds to air commercials in which she and former Secretary of State Wayne Williams starred.

"So I will continue to go to the rooms and stand in the fray and tell the truth and do the hard thing where it's not easy as a Republican and stand up for all voters no matter what. Even when it's not politically convenient," said Anderson.

She accused Griswold of politicizing the office of Secretary of State by taking a position on divisive issues like abortion.

Griswold defended her actions, "When the fundamental freedom to choose who marry, when to have a kid, how to start a family is under attack I will stand up for people's rights."

"It certainly raises you lots of money, millions of dollars for your campaign coffers, when you take sides and let special interests enter in our democracy," replied Anderson, who also criticized Griswold for using Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters' criminal case to fundraise.

The two also sparred over Griswold's handling of two incidents involving voter registration postcards being mailed to non-citizens. CBS News Colorado reported on it when it happened in 2020. It happened again last week.

Griswold said Anderson had a similar issue as the Jefferson County Clerk. Anderson said the difference was she took responsibility for it. She said Griswold put her name on the initial postcards but not on the follow-up mailers explaining the error.

She blamed a data glitch for the most recent mistaken mailing, "I believe this has happened in prior administrations but now we're in such a hot political atmosphere that data glitches can fuel major disinformation."

Anderson didn't let her off the hook, "Making the same error again points to a management problem, points to a lack of leadership and I think it's because you've had three deputy secretaries, four chiefs of staff, at least three (communications) directors and at least three legislative liaisons and that turnover results in mistakes."

DU students were also allowed to pose a couple questions. One of them asked what the candidates would do if Donald Trump is a 2024 presidential candidate and wants them to change election results.

"I will always stand up for will of the voters," said Griswold.

Anderson replied, "If I receive that call and he were to be elected again, I would say absolutely not. My first call would be to the attorney general."

Another student ask Anderson if she would vote for Trump if he ran again. She replied that she has never endorsed any candidate before saying, as a clerk, her job is to be an objective fair referee.

Both Anderson and Griswold said the office of Secretary of State should remain and elected position but Anderson said it should be non-partisan.