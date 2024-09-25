New York man dies while hiking in southwestern Colorado mountains

An experienced climber from New York state died in Colorado after falling several hundred feet while he was hiking in the mountains. It happened on a 14er near Telluride.

The victim's name hasn't been released, but the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said he was 53 and lived in Rochester. He was hiking alone.

The fall took place on the Rock of Ages trail on Wilson Peak. Authorities said after falling between 300 and 400 feet, the man suffered a head injury. Another climber spotted him and called for help on Wednesday morning, and the San Miguel County Search and Rescue responded along with deputies. By the time they arrived the man was declared dead.

A helicopter was used to take the man's body off the mountain.

Wilson Peak has an elevation of 14,023 feet and it is located about 15 miles to the southwest of Telluride.

"The San Miguel Sheriff's Office and SAR extend our deepest sympathies to the victim's family," the sheriff's office wrote in a post on social media.