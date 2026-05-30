Watch CBS News
Local News

Death on tracks results in disruption to A Line train service in Denver

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

One person is dead in Denver after a collision on Saturday between a commuter train and a pedestrian in the northern part of the city. That's according to Denver police, who said the incident is under investigation.

It happened near RTD's 40th and Colorado Station. That's close to where the A Line runs under Colorado Boulevard.

crash.jpg
CBS

RTD announced that as a result of the investigation into the crash, the A Line is experiencing delays of about 30 minutes.

Passengers who are planning to take the A Line train from Union Station to Denver International Airport on Saturday afternoon will be taken by shuttle bus eastward to the part of the eastbound line where the trains are still running.

Get more information about the A Line disruption on RTD's Service Alert page.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue