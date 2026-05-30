Death on tracks results in disruption to A Line train service in Denver

One person is dead in Denver after a collision on Saturday between a commuter train and a pedestrian in the northern part of the city. That's according to Denver police, who said the incident is under investigation.

It happened near RTD's 40th and Colorado Station. That's close to where the A Line runs under Colorado Boulevard.



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RTD announced that as a result of the investigation into the crash, the A Line is experiencing delays of about 30 minutes.

Passengers who are planning to take the A Line train from Union Station to Denver International Airport on Saturday afternoon will be taken by shuttle bus eastward to the part of the eastbound line where the trains are still running.

Get more information about the A Line disruption on RTD's Service Alert page.