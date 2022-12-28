Watch CBS News
Deadly shooting reported near Broncos' stadium

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One person was shot and killed in the 1600 block of North Grove Street, across the street from the Broncos' stadium, Denver police said Tuesday.

The shooting was initially reported around 7:40 p.m. but police said the extent of the victim's injuries was unknown. About an hour later, they said the victim had died.

No information about the victim or possible suspects was immediately released.

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and cause of death.

This is a developing story, so please check back for updates.

CBSColorado.com Staff
December 27, 2022

